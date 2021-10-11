2000 Factory Suzuki RM250 Replica

- 11
- 357
- 1
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2000
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|UFO
|96-98 Shrouds
|96-98 Shrouds
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Pro Circuit
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Vertex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Applied
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Additional Info
|DSP Carbon Glide plate with welded frame tabs, Factory Carbon Clutch and Ignition Covers, Factory Aluminium WP Guard
Catlin
11/10/2021 6:44 PM