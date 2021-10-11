+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

2000 Factory Suzuki RM250 Replica 1

1 of 3540

Vital MX member chuckdavies 15159 chuckdavies https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/15159/avatar/c50_Profile_Pic2_1512560874.jpg?1512560254 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/chuckdavies,15159/all 05/06/09 18 88 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/chuckdavies,15159/setup 45 1103 61 10
2000 Factory Suzuki RM250 Replica
2000 Factory Suzuki RM250 Replica 2000 Factory Suzuki RM250 Replica 2000 Factory Suzuki RM250 Replica 2000 Factory Suzuki RM250 Replica 2000 Factory Suzuki RM250 Replica 2000 Factory Suzuki RM250 Replica 2000 Factory Suzuki RM250 Replica 2000 Factory Suzuki RM250 Replica
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2000
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic UFO 96-98 Shrouds 96-98 Shrouds
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other
Footpegs Pro Circuit
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other
Triple Clamps Applied
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Other
Additional Info DSP Carbon Glide plate with welded frame tabs, Factory Carbon Clutch and Ignition Covers, Factory Aluminium WP Guard
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest