It's actually a 93 frame and 96 motor built to replicate the 1994 McGrath bike.
My Dads 1983 Honda CR480
Eljott
LundMX's Super Evo Euro Spec
LundMX
AJ Built Service Honda 500 1998
BionicRon
The Blake Wharton Xr200R
jtlake
2002 CR 125 resto
monsterperformance
2007 Honda CR125
MITCHWORRELL2020
2004 Honda CR500AF (1985 CR500R Motor, 2004 CR250R Frame)
ransbooty
2017 Honda CRF250R
Mattbraap519
2004 Honda CR85R McGrath replica
bigdreammotorcycles
