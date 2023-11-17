Boyesen Boyesen

Bike of the Day 11/17/23
Model Year:
1994
Brand:
Honda
Model:
CR
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Graphics: Throttle Jockey
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Exhaust: Pro Circuit
It's actually a 93 frame and 96 motor built to replicate the 1994 McGrath bike.

It's actually a 93 frame and 96 motor built to replicate the 1994 McGrath bike.
Loam Ranger
7 minutes ago

Those US factory Hondas were the best looking dirt bikes ever produced, IMO. Really vibrant, punchy colours but a nice and clean overall style. Beautiful.

