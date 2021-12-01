1995 Honda CR250

- Bike Checks
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1995
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Other
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|IMS
|Exhaust
|Scalvini
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Triple Clamps
|Ride Engineering
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Other
|Chain
|Other
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
hanzhongluboy
1/12/2021 7:51 PM
RatsoMX
1/4/2021 8:01 AM
chasestevenson599
1/6/2021 12:47 PM
It is made for it.
https://extremecarbon.eu/product/honda-mudflap/
RatsoMX
1/8/2021 10:49 AM