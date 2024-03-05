2024 KTM 300 XC Black Out Edition - Closed Course Enduro Bike

This 2024 KTM 300 XC has been built to be an off road enduro closed course race bike. I race Rocky Mountain Enduro Circuit, Texas State Champion Enduro Circuit and Hare Scrambles in CORCS. Motocross mix occasionally. This bike is built and we have a massive engine upgrade/ECU planned but if you have road one of these bikes in race map mode they are gnarly out of the gate from KTM. The Engine upgrade and ECU will come after 30 hours goes on the bike. It has 2 hrs. in these pics.

A huge thank you to Elite Powersports in Loveland for Sponsoring our race team Crew Racing in Colorado and the patience to order all these parts specifically how I wanted them. Also a big thank you to Slaven's Racing in Colorado Springs and Rick Emerson for filling in all the tricky parts to find, and his bad ass integrated bar ends.

I'll Keep my 4-5-0 for the open races that the big beast works good for but the new flickable power packed 300 is ready for the woods and rocky races.