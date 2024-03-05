Boyesen Boyesen

2024 KTM 300 XC Black Out Edition - Closed Course Enduro Bike

chadsterling
5/3/2024 5:22am
Bike of the Day 5/3/24
Bike of the Day 5/3/24 Clean, still hunting for black gas tank that big enough Blackout rear wheel AXP Belly Pan, Gnarly Pipe FMF exhaust, Fastway Pegs, Bullet Proof Brake lever Mojo bling kit Coming together TMS Design slides and EK Chain Keeping the Black out rolling Dirt Tricks Black Out Rotors Exhaust Flange from Bullet Proof and Radiator Gaurds Finally ready for Sundays Race New suspension from Applied Technology in Colorado Burley Off Road Hand Gaurds Had to get rid of that OEM starter situation XC Gear custom Mako from Lance Ready to Mob Thank you to our sponsors
General Info
Model Year
2024
Brand
KTM
Model
Other
Engine Size
Other
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
Wrap Colorado
Plastic
UFO
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Grips
ODI
Clutch Lever
ASV
Brake Lever
ASV
Seat
Other
Seat Concepts of COURSE
Footpegs
Fastway
Shifter
Other
Bullet Proof
Exhaust
FMF
Clutch
Other
Piston
Vertex
Ignition
Other
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Intake
Other
Fork
WP
Applied Technology GNCC Stack
Rear Shock
WP
Applied Technology Custom
Tires
Michelin
Star Cross 6
Nitro Mouse
Rims
Warp 9
Hubs
Warp 9
Sprockets
Moose
Chain
EK
Brake Rotors
Other
Dirt Tricks Blackout
This 2024 KTM 300 XC has been built to be an off road enduro closed course race bike.  I race Rocky Mountain Enduro Circuit, Texas State Champion Enduro Circuit and Hare Scrambles in CORCS.  Motocross mix occasionally.  This bike is built and we have a massive engine upgrade/ECU planned but if you have road one of these bikes in race map mode they are gnarly out of the gate from KTM.  The Engine upgrade and ECU will come after 30 hours goes on the bike.  It has 2 hrs. in these pics.

A huge thank you to Elite Powersports in Loveland for Sponsoring our race team Crew Racing in Colorado and the patience to order all these parts specifically how I wanted them.  Also a big thank you to Slaven's Racing in Colorado Springs and Rick Emerson for filling in all the tricky parts to find, and his bad ass integrated bar ends.

I'll Keep my 4-5-0 for the open races that the big beast works good for but the new flickable power packed 300 is ready for the woods and rocky races.

