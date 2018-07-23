+ Add Your Bike
2016 dream bike build

Model Year 2016
Brand Honda
Model CRF
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Split designs
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Magura
Footpegs Other Titanium pro pegs
Exhaust Yoshimura
Clutch Hinson
Piston CP
Cam Other RHC
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Other RHC cnc port and polish
Triple Clamps Other Neken SFS
Fork Showa Showa fork off a 2018 crf450
Rear Shock Showa Showa A kit shock
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Brakes Moto Stuff
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Moto Stuff
Oils/Lubes Putoline
Additional Info Started this bike in November for a winter project while I was recovering from a injury, got a bit out of hand but it turned out AWESOME!!!! Fastest, easiest to ride, best handing I have ever had, love this thing!!! Ron hamp did the motor work, absolutely awesome!!! JM racing hooked me up getting the suspension set up, couldn’t ask for better! Scott at moto stuff has the bet brakes in the business, not to mention every cool anodized part you could ever want. The guys at faster USA gave my exiting wheels a face lift, look brand new now! Yoshimura exhaust looks sick and runs even better, love it!! The guys at Honda of the Ozarks helped me out with a ton, those guys are awesome! Split designs absolutely killed the graphics, these things are so cool!! I always loved the way this generation of crf handled, so With some help I built the bike I always wanted, couldn’t be happier with how it turned out!!
