2016 dream bike build

Additional Info

Started this bike in November for a winter project while I was recovering from a injury, got a bit out of hand but it turned out AWESOME!!!! Fastest, easiest to ride, best handing I have ever had, love this thing!!! Ron hamp did the motor work, absolutely awesome!!! JM racing hooked me up getting the suspension set up, couldn’t ask for better! Scott at moto stuff has the bet brakes in the business, not to mention every cool anodized part you could ever want. The guys at faster USA gave my exiting wheels a face lift, look brand new now! Yoshimura exhaust looks sick and runs even better, love it!! The guys at Honda of the Ozarks helped me out with a ton, those guys are awesome! Split designs absolutely killed the graphics, these things are so cool!! I always loved the way this generation of crf handled, so With some help I built the bike I always wanted, couldn’t be happier with how it turned out!!