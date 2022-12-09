Boyesen Boyesen

84 CR 80 (2023 Broke to Built entry) top 32 pick

1 of 4160
(4 people)
Broke80
5/26/2023 7:24am
Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day
IMG 20230429 155613215 HDR
IMG 20230429 155641177 HDR
IMG 20230429 155704357 HDR
IMG 20230429 155652258 HDR
IMG 20230429 155630814 HDR.jpg?VersionId=irBt6X12QgKnYGnodTfvlgi
IMG 20230429 155623442 HDR.jpg?VersionId=ugRlEVpGh1aaRYG6TrageQiG GPP
Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day IMG 20230429 155613215 HDR IMG 20230429 155641177 HDR IMG 20230429 155704357 HDR IMG 20230429 155652258 HDR IMG 20230429 155630814 HDR.jpg?VersionId=RDW64I2ZqAd1uNEvRCffHNdP1 IMG 20230429 155623442 HDR
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
1984
Model Year:
1984
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size
80
Engine Size:
80
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Other
Hand made...the backgrounds should be red, but I like the yellow, plus the 86 XR 100 was yellow
Graphics: Other. Misc: Hand made...the backgrounds should be red, but I like the yellow, plus the 86 XR 100 was yellow
Plastic
Other
94 XR 100 REAR, 2003 CR 85 front, DC plastic special order 84 CR 80 in white
Plastic: Other. Misc: 94 XR 100 REAR, 2003 CR 85 front, DC plastic special order 84 CR 80 in white
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Clutch Lever
Magura
Clutch Lever: Magura
Brake Lever
Magura
Custom fit anodized cable clamp on front, anodized clevis off YZF 450 custom fit to rear
Brake Lever: Magura. Misc: Custom fit anodized cable clamp on front, anodized clevis off YZF 450 custom fit to rear
Seat
Other
Stock
Seat: Other. Misc: Stock
Footpegs
Other
YZ 426
Footpegs: Other. Misc: YZ 426
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Blued the badge and painted black
Exhaust: Pro Circuit. Misc: Blued the badge and painted black
Piston
Wiseco
Piston: Wiseco
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Sprockets
Moose
Moose front sprocket/ 2017 CRF 110 "PBI" rear
Sprockets: Moose. Misc: Moose front sprocket/ 2017 CRF 110 "PBI" rear
Chain
Renthal
Chain: Renthal
Oils Lubes
Bel-Ray
Oils Lubes: Bel-Ray
Additional Info

This bike has been in our family for years and will remain. It blew out second gear years ago and sat for many years waiting to be fixed. I entered it in the 2023 Broke to Built contest and made it to the top 32. However, after open judging by the public I missed the top 15 coming in 16th. After last chance Qualifier I ended up around 20th-ish over all. Not bad for a first try. Really enjoyed the experience 🤘

Additional Info:

This bike has been in our family for years and will remain. It blew out second gear years ago and sat for many years waiting to be fixed. I entered it in the 2023 Broke to Built contest and made it to the top 32. However, after open judging by the public I missed the top 15 coming in 16th. After last chance Qualifier I ended up around 20th-ish over all. Not bad for a first try. Really enjoyed the experience 🤘
Broke80
5/26/2023 7:24am
1 of 4160
0 comments

More Bike Checks

The Shop

See All »