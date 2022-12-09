84 CR 80 (2023 Broke to Built entry) top 32 pick
Parts
Graphics
Hand made...the backgrounds should be red, but I like the yellow, plus the 86 XR 100 was yellow
Plastic
94 XR 100 REAR, 2003 CR 85 front, DC plastic special order 84 CR 80 in white
Brake Lever
Custom fit anodized cable clamp on front, anodized clevis off YZF 450 custom fit to rear
Exhaust
Blued the badge and painted black
Sprockets
Moose front sprocket/ 2017 CRF 110 "PBI" rear
This bike has been in our family for years and will remain. It blew out second gear years ago and sat for many years waiting to be fixed. I entered it in the 2023 Broke to Built contest and made it to the top 32. However, after open judging by the public I missed the top 15 coming in 16th. After last chance Qualifier I ended up around 20th-ish over all. Not bad for a first try. Really enjoyed the experience 🤘
