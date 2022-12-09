84 CR 80 (2023 Broke to Built entry) top 32 pick

This bike has been in our family for years and will remain. It blew out second gear years ago and sat for many years waiting to be fixed. I entered it in the 2023 Broke to Built contest and made it to the top 32. However, after open judging by the public I missed the top 15 coming in 16th. After last chance Qualifier I ended up around 20th-ish over all. Not bad for a first try. Really enjoyed the experience 🤘