This build started small then escalated! I started by picking up a new 22 YZ because in my opinion they're just a great all round no fuss 2 stroke. First stop was to get the suspension done by the guys at On Point Suspension - setup for my weight/ability, Kashima uppers, Titanium Carbonitride lowers and anodised fork lugs. Once that was done rode for a bit then added the usual things like V Force reeds, pipe & silencer (started with PC) then onto Flo Motorsports lowered pegs and controls (Clutch & Brake levers). Next up was the Two Stroke Performance High compression head coupled with a Steahly 9oz flywheel weight. By this time the bike ran and handled awesome I loved it but was chasing a little bit "more". The idea of early 90's style was inspired by seeing Jared Lesher ripping his retro YZ. So hit up the girls at Teencee Graphics to make a retro style with a modern twist - think it came out great! While I was waiting for this plus a busy work schedule I added the SC2 Smartcarb and decided it would all come together with a Bill's Cone look pipe and the cream on the cake being the Carbon MX2 with Stinger tip - I mean a 90's throwback build wouldn't be complete without that!