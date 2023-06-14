Boyesen Boyesen

2022 Yamaha YZ250 90's Style

Brad267
6/14/2023
2022
2022
Yamaha
Yamaha
YZ
YZ
250
250
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
Brand
Graphics
TEENCEE GRAPHICS
Glitter laminate decals
Plastic
Handlebar
Grips
Clutch Lever
Flo Motorsports
Seat
Guts Racing high seat foam
Footpegs
Flo Motorsports
Lowering foot pegs
Exhaust
Bill's cone look pipe
MX2 Carbon Silencer with stinger tip
Clutch
Air Filter
Engine Mods
Two Stroke Performance high comp head
SC2 SmartCarb
Sprockets
This build started small then escalated! I started by picking up a new 22 YZ because in my opinion they're just a great all round no fuss 2 stroke. First stop was to get the suspension done by the guys at On Point Suspension - setup for my weight/ability, Kashima uppers, Titanium Carbonitride lowers and anodised fork lugs. Once that was done rode for a bit then added the usual things like V Force reeds, pipe & silencer (started with PC) then onto Flo Motorsports lowered pegs and controls (Clutch & Brake levers). Next up was the Two Stroke Performance High compression head coupled with a Steahly 9oz flywheel weight. By this time the bike ran and handled awesome I loved it but was chasing a little bit "more". The idea of early 90's style was inspired by seeing Jared Lesher ripping his retro YZ. So hit up the girls at Teencee Graphics to make a retro style with a modern twist - think it came out great! While I was waiting for this plus a busy work schedule I added the SC2 Smartcarb and decided it would all come together with a Bill's Cone look pipe and the cream on the cake being the Carbon MX2 with Stinger tip - I mean a 90's throwback build wouldn't be complete without that!

147leeman
2 hours ago

Clean look of retro, the best factory pipe I've ever seen, cool silencer that keeps it retro.   Awesome.

