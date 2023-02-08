Boyesen Boyesen

1984 CR250R 2

bigdreammotorcycles
8/21/2023 6:01am
Bike of the Day 8/21/23
Bike of the Day 8/21/23
General Info

Model Year:
1984
Brand:
Honda
Model:
CR
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts

Graphics: Throttle Jockey
Plastic: Other
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Footpegs: IMS
Shifter: Other
Piston: Wiseco
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake: Moto Tassinari
Suspension Mods: Pro-Action
Tires: Dunlop
Rims: Excel
Sprockets: AFAM
Chain: RK
Oils Lubes: Klotz
c50 nate scrubndirt 2 1583844971
DoctorJD
4 hours ago

Wow, awesome restoration! I had one back in 84', and I loved that bike. Other than the terrifying headshake coming down from speed, it was amazing.

1
c50 2801 4786427b36402
maicocd
8 hours ago

Beautiful bike and beautiful restoration...!! Of course I have a sweet spot for the '84 CR-250 as I won a state championship on one back in '84 as well... (OK- it was the "C" class but I was only 14 years old and had only jumped off an 80 only a couple months prior... LOL!!)

I currently have an '83 CR-480- so the ergos and handling- as well as many components are either the same or fairly similar from what I remembered about the '84 CR-250 but obviously with a bit more grunt from the motor...

Beautiful bike and thanks for sharing it! Enjoy it!

2

