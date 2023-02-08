1984 CR250R 2
Bike of the Day 8/21/23
General Info
Additional Info
1984
1984
Honda
Honda
CR
CR
250
250
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
Graphics
Throttle Jockey
Plastic
Other
Handlebar
Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Footpegs
IMS
Shifter
Other
Piston
Wiseco
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
Suspension Mods
Pro-Action
Tires
Dunlop
Rims
Excel
Sprockets
AFAM
Chain
RK
Oils Lubes
Klotz
Additional Info
