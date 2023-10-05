Boyesen Boyesen

1997 Kawasaki KX 500

bajabound990
5/10/2023 7:09am
Bike of the Day 5/10/23
IMG 3975
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
1997
Brand
Kawasaki
Model
KX
Engine Size
500
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
Plastic
UFO
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Grips
Pro Taper
Clutch Lever
Works Connection
Brake Lever
ARC
Seat
Guts
Footpegs
IMS
Shifter
Hammerhead
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Clutch
Hinson
Piston
Vertex
Air Filter
Twin Air
Engine Mods
Other
Boyko Racing
Triple Clamps
Other
Emig Racing
Fork
WP
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Tires
Other
Rims
Excel
Hubs
Talon
Sprockets
Iron Man
Chain
DID
Brakes
Brembo
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Rotors
Galfer
Oils Lubes
Maxima
