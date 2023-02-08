2003 Honda CR250R 1
Bike of the Day 9/25/23
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
2003
Model Year:
Model Year
2003
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
Other
139 Designs
Graphics: Other. Misc: 139 Designs
Plastic
Other
UFO and Cyrca
Plastic: Other. Misc: UFO and Cyrca
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Clutch Lever
ARC
with Magura Hydraulic Clutch
Clutch Lever: ARC. Misc: with Magura Hydraulic Clutch
Brake Lever
ARC
Brake Lever: ARC
Seat
Guts
Seat: Guts
Footpegs
Fastway
Footpegs: Fastway
Shifter
Hammerhead
Shifter: Hammerhead
Exhaust
FMF
Factory Fatty
Exhaust: FMF Factory Fatty
Clutch
Hinson
Clutch: Hinson
Piston
Vertex
Piston: Vertex
Ignition
Other
OEM
Ignition: Other. Misc: OEM
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
V Force 3
Air Intake: Moto Tassinari V Force 3
Triple Clamps
Other
OEM
Triple Clamps: Other. Misc: OEM
Fork
Showa
Fork: Showa
Rear Shock
Showa
Rear Shock: Showa
Suspension Mods
Factory Connection
Suspension Mods: Factory Connection
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Warp 9
Rims: Warp 9
Hubs
Warp 9
Hubs: Warp 9
Sprockets
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain
DID
Chain: DID
Brakes
Nissin
Brakes: Nissin
Brake Pads
Galfer
Brake Pads: Galfer
Brake Rotors
Other
Tusk
Brake Rotors: Other. Misc: Tusk
Oils Lubes
Bel-Ray
Oils Lubes: Bel-Ray
Additional Info
Additional Info:
