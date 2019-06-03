+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

2007 suzuki rm 250

5 of 2861

Vital MX member Wilkinson81 49132 Wilkinson81 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/49132/avatar/c50_2ABCC0BE_783F_4502_8A8B_CE3C27248BE5_1549182253.jpg?1549181772 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Wilkinson81,49132/all 10/12/15 5 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Wilkinson81,49132/setup 15 50
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2007
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Unforeseen decals Unforeseen decals
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other Factory Suzuki Factory Suzuki
Clutch Other
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Tires Pirelli
Rims Other
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Castrol
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest