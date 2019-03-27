+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

2001 Honda RC250M Yoshitaka Atsuta

1 of 2884

Vital MX member Vintagehonda.nl 41155 Vintagehonda.nl https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41155/avatar/c50_2001_RC250M_1401360403.jpg?1401359495 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Vintagehonda-nl,41155/all 12/04/13 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Vintagehonda-nl,41155/setup 10 80 1
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2001
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other HRC HRC
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Other HRC HRC
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin HRC HRC
Additional Info 2001 All Japan Championship winning Yoshitaka Atsuta Honda RC250M
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest