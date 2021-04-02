+ Add Your Bike
2002 Honda CR250R

2002 Honda CR250R
2002 Honda CR250R 2002 Honda CR250R 2002 Honda CR250R 2002 Honda CR250R OEM hub coated with Cerakote Tungsten color, laced to excel rims using spline drive nipples and spoke kit from Dubya USA FMF Factory Fatty, ICW seam welded and cage bracket OEM radiators, OEM brake pedal with welded tip to mount the Hammerhead Designs Ti brake tip. Mototape grip tape, Spec Bolts Nickel Wurks engine kit and also their drilled washers for the pipe mounts. MotoHose red Y kit radiator hoses and vent line kit. Shifter is the OEM with Hammerhead Designs replacement tip. Vforce 3 intake with a 2005 OEM reed block/carb mount boot. 2002 air box with 2005 air boot. Keihin 36mm short body carb from a 2013 KTM 250SX. 2002 Honda CR250R
Model Year 2002
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics DeCal Works
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal Soft compound Soft compound
Clutch Lever Works Connection Nihilio Concepts grip skins over the lever Nihilio Concepts grip skins over the lever
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other OEM shifter with Hammerhead replacement tip OEM shifter with Hammerhead replacement tip
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other Nickel Wurks bolt kit from spec bolts. Micro Blue polished/coated trans and crank bearings. Polished transmission shafts and gears. Nickel Wurks bolt kit from spec bolts. Micro Blue polished/coated trans and crank bearings. Polished transmission shafts and gears.
Triple Clamps Other Bar mount is XC Gear Mako 360 Bar mount is XC Gear Mako 360
Fork Showa
Suspension Mods MX-Tech X-trig preload adjuster X-trig preload adjuster
Tires Bridgestone
Rims Excel Laced with spline drive nipples from Dubya Laced with spline drive nipples from Dubya
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Oils/Lubes Bel-Ray
