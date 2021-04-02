2002 Honda CR250R

|Graphics
|DeCal Works
|
|
|Plastic
|UFO
|
|
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|
|
|Grips
|Renthal
|Soft compound
|Soft compound
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Nihilio Concepts grip skins over the lever
|Seat
|Other
|
|
|Footpegs
|Other
|
|
|Shifter
|Other
|OEM shifter with Hammerhead replacement tip
|Exhaust
|FMF
|
|
|Clutch
|Hinson
|
|
|Piston
|Vertex
|
|
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|
|
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|
|
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Nickel Wurks bolt kit from spec bolts. Micro Blue polished/coated trans and crank bearings. Polished transmission shafts and gears.
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Bar mount is XC Gear Mako 360
|Fork
|Showa
|
|
|Suspension Mods
|MX-Tech
|X-trig preload adjuster
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|
|
|Rims
|Excel
|Laced with spline drive nipples from Dubya
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|
|
|Chain
|Renthal
|
|
|Oils/Lubes
|Bel-Ray
|
|