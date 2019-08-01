THOR MX Launches 2019 Spring Collection

Poway, CA – January 7, 2019 –THOR MX is proud to introduce their 2019 Spring Collection. From racewear to hard goods, the ’19 Spring Collection features progressive new designs across the board. The all-new racewear was debuted on the track at Anaheim 1 and is available now at your local Parts Unlimited dealer.

PRIME PRO

Developed with insight from THOR’s elite riders, the Prime Pro racewear features a lightweight design that maximizes mobility on the bike. The ’19 Spring collection brings three bold new graphics to the Prime Pro line with the Apollo, Fighter and Headline. Utilizing some of the most progressive designs and color ways, the Prime Pro collection continues to push the boundaries of motocross racewear

PULSE

As the workhorse of the THOR racewear collection, the Pulse line receives two graphic updates in the ’19 Spring Collection. Inspired by the days of hair metal and punk rock, the 2080 kit brings back the radness of the 80’s with modern racewear performance. With two new colors in the Pulse line and one new color in the Pulse Air line, the Factor design delivers the clean, factory look with strong color blocking.

SECTOR HELMET

Boasting class leading coverage and performance, the Sector helmet has become a staple of the THOR collection. The all-new Warp graphic features a classic, race inspired design, which is available in four colorways. The ’19 Spring Collection also introduces the Youth Sector MIPS Helmet in the Bomber graphic along with the all-new Youth Combat Goggle.

HALLMAN COLLECTION

Celebrating THOR’s rich heritage, the Hallman Collection is inspired by the roots of the motocross. New for ’19 Spring, the Hallman Legend Pant uses vintage style, sewn-on graphics, built on the proven Pulse chassis. The Legend Pant is designed to match all five jerseys in the current Hallman Collection.

COMP XP GUARD

Designed for low profile impact coverage, the Comp XP Elbow Guard and Comp XP Knee Guard use a flexible impact protector for increased comfort and mobility. A perforated chassis with Air-prene paneling ensures maximum cooling.

In addition to the Spring ’19 Collection, THOR’s all-new Radial Boot will be available February 1st. For more details and a look at the entire line, head over to thormx.com or visit your local Parts Unlimited dealer.

About THOR Motocross: Over the years, countless races and championships have been won by riders wearing THOR. Every product is a progression, a new step forward in design and performance.

