TS185 Street Tracker

Model Year 1976
Brand Suzuki
Model Other
Engine Size Other
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Other Owner designed tank graphics Owner designed tank graphics
Plastic Other aluminium number plates aluminium number plates
Handlebar Other
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever Magura
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Other hand made cone pipe hand made cone pipe
Clutch Other
Piston ProX
Cam Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Other
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other KTM 450 KTM 450
Fork WP KTM 450 - shortened KTM 450 - shortened
Rear Shock Kayaba Kawi Zephyr shocks Kawi Zephyr shocks
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain RK
Brakes Brembo
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Motul
Additional Info Full custom TS185 street tracker using mostly hand made and leftover mx bike parts. More info on my instagram @speaksy_
