1 of 3596
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1976
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|Other
|Engine Size
|Other
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Owner designed tank graphics
|Owner designed tank graphics
|Plastic
|Other
|aluminium number plates
|aluminium number plates
|Handlebar
|Other
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Brake Lever
|Magura
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Other
|hand made cone pipe
|hand made cone pipe
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|ProX
|Cam
|Other
|Ignition
|Other
|Air Filter
|Other
|Air Intake
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|KTM 450
|KTM 450
|Fork
|WP
|KTM 450 - shortened
|KTM 450 - shortened
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Kawi Zephyr shocks
|Kawi Zephyr shocks
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|RK
|Brakes
|Brembo
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|Oils/Lubes
|Motul
|Additional Info
|Full custom TS185 street tracker using mostly hand made and leftover mx bike parts. More info on my instagram @speaksy_
sandman768
1/28/2022 4:24 PM
bradmx421
1/25/2022 5:18 PM
Speaksy
1/27/2022 1:26 AM