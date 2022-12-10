+ Add Your Bike
Vital MX member Shapi 69220 Shapi https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69220/avatar/c50_Big_S1_web_copy_1549597643.jpg?1549597152 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Shapi,69220/all 02/07/19 2 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Shapi,69220/setup 7 79 5
Bike of the Day 10/12/22
Bike of the Day 10/12/22 Vegas to reno build
Model Year 2018
Brand Husqvarna
Model Other
Engine Size 350
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Graphics Other Fresh Moto Fresh Moto
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Mika Metals
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Seat Guts
Footpegs IMS
Shifter Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Rekluse
Air Filter Other
Triple Clamps Other
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Other
Chain Other
Oils/Lubes Motorex
Additional Info Suspension by Eric Ducray; Graphics-Freshmoto; chain/sprocket-Mika
