|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2018
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Model
|Other
|Engine Size
|350
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Fresh Moto
|Fresh Moto
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Mika Metals
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|ASV
|Brake Lever
|ASV
|Seat
|Guts
|Footpegs
|IMS
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Rekluse
|Air Filter
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Talon
|Sprockets
|Other
|Chain
|Other
|Oils/Lubes
|Motorex
|Additional Info
|Suspension by Eric Ducray; Graphics-Freshmoto; chain/sprocket-Mika