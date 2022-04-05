+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

Ktm 125 sxs Hughes replica

1 of 3700

Vital MX member Shane_Robinson 61948 Shane_Robinson https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/61948/avatar/c50_630920F7_25EB_4E77_8FB7_19D82755833F_1599722706.jpg?1599722044 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Shane-Robinson,61948/all 02/04/18 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Shane-Robinson,61948/setup 11 54 3
Ktm 125 sxs Hughes replica
Ktm 125 sxs Hughes replica Ktm 125 sxs Hughes replica Ktm 125 sxs Hughes replica Ktm 125 sxs Hughes replica Ktm 125 sxs Hughes replica
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2003
Brand KTM
Model SX
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust FMF
Piston Vertex
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Fork WP
Rear Shock WP
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Brakes Brembo
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Motorex
Additional Info Ktm sxs 125 USA ktm team replica
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest