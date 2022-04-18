+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

Ktm 250sxsf bt30 replica

Model Year 2006
Brand KTM
Model Other
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other
Exhaust Akrapovic
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Other Factory ktm triple clamps Factory ktm triple clamps
Fork WP
Rear Shock WP Sxs Sxs
Tires Michelin
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Regina
Brakes Brembo
Brake Rotors Brembo
Oils/Lubes Motorex
Additional Info 2006 ktm sxsf250 that I have turned into a replica of ben Townley’s 2004 world championship bike
