Ktm 250sxsf bt30 replica

|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2006
|Brand
|KTM
|Model
|Other
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Seat
|Other
|Exhaust
|Akrapovic
|Piston
|Vertex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Factory ktm triple clamps
|Factory ktm triple clamps
|Fork
|WP
|Rear Shock
|WP
|Sxs
|Sxs
|Tires
|Michelin
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Hubs
|Talon
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|Regina
|Brakes
|Brembo
|Brake Rotors
|Brembo
|Oils/Lubes
|Motorex
|Additional Info
|2006 ktm sxsf250 that I have turned into a replica of ben Townley’s 2004 world championship bike