Roydons Kawi build

General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2021
Brand Kawasaki
Model KXF
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Extract Visuals custom graphics Extract Visuals custom graphics
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Other ODI CFT Champ bend ODI CFT Champ bend
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other Thrill Seekers Thrill Seekers
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Other
Exhaust Akrapovic
Clutch Hinson
Piston Other
Cam Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Pirelli
Rims Excel
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Talon
Chain DID
Brakes Other
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Maxima
