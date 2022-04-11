- 19
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1996
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Scott
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Piston
|ProX
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|Renthal
|Additional Info
|My beautiful 1996 KX125 rebuilt back from the dead.