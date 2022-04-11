+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

Beautiful 1996 KX125

1 of 3835

Vital MX member Reviello926 89297 Reviello926 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/89297/avatar/c50_f_1661318936.jpg?1661318133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reviello926,89297/all 08/23/22 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reviello926,89297/setup 3 1
11/4/2022 Bike of the Day
11/4/2022 Bike of the Day Beautiful 1996 KX125 Beautiful 1996 KX125 Beautiful 1996 KX125 Beautiful 1996 KX125 Beautiful 1996 KX125 Beautiful 1996 KX125 Beautiful 1996 KX125 Beautiful 1996 KX125
Related: Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1996
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Scott
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Exhaust FMF
Piston ProX
Air Filter Twin Air
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Tires Bridgestone
Rims D.I.D
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Additional Info My beautiful 1996 KX125 rebuilt back from the dead.
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest