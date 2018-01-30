+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

NiekL's Honda 3

4 of 2526

Vital MX member NiekL
55007 NiekL https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/55007/avatar/c50_IMG_2443_1512690267.jpg?1512689643 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/NiekL,55007/all 11/24/16 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/NiekL,55007/setup 2 28
Related: Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1991
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Magik SC
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Footpegs Pro Circuit Titanium Titanium
Shifter Other Titanium tip Titanium tip
Exhaust Other Handmade conepipe calculated for cylinder Handmade conepipe calculated for cylinder
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Other Crank + cylinder Crank + cylinder
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets Other
Chain RK
Oils/Lubes Motul
Additional Info Fully restored bike with extra mods.
3 comments

  • #76

    1/30/2018 11:23 AM

    Raced one new!, still have the full Peak Honda kit and seat cover. Well done looks awesome, how does she handle?.

  • wolfy0067

    1/30/2018 9:24 AM

    very clean build

  • sandman768

    1/28/2018 10:14 AM

    Very well done!

Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

DEALS

See All Deals »

The Latest