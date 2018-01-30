- 2
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1991
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Magik SC
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|ODI
|Footpegs
|Pro Circuit
|Titanium
|Titanium
|Shifter
|Other
|Titanium tip
|Titanium tip
|Exhaust
|Other
|Handmade conepipe calculated for cylinder
|Handmade conepipe calculated for cylinder
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Crank + cylinder
|Crank + cylinder
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Other
|Chain
|RK
|Oils/Lubes
|Motul
|Additional Info
|Fully restored bike with extra mods.
#76
1/30/2018 11:23 AM
Raced one new!, still have the full Peak Honda kit and seat cover. Well done looks awesome, how does she handle?.
wolfy0067
1/30/2018 9:24 AM
very clean build
sandman768
1/28/2018 10:14 AM
Very well done!