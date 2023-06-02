2005 YZ250 1
Bike of the Day 2/6/23
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
2005
2005
Brand
Yamaha
Yamaha
Model
YZ
YZ
Engine Size
250
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
Parts
Plastic
Polisport
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Grips
ODI
Clutch Lever
Pro Taper
Exhaust
FMF
Piston
Wiseco
Air Filter
Twin Air
Triple Clamps
Other
Scott’s
Fork
Kayaba
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Tires
Michelin
Rims
Other
Kke
Hubs
Other
Kke
Sprockets
Vortex
Chain
RK
