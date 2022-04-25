+ Add Your Bike
2017 KX250F

2017 KX250F
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2017
Brand Kawasaki
Model KXF
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Magura Hymec hydraulic conversion Hymec hydraulic conversion
Seat Guts
Footpegs Fastway
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Rekluse Torq drive core manual Torq drive core manual
Piston JE
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Race Tech Gold valves and racetech springs. JBI did coatings. Gold valves and racetech springs. JBI did coatings.
Tires Pirelli
Sprockets Renthal
Chain RK
Brakes Nissin Braking Braking
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Maxima
