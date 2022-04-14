+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

CR125 22 HRC Replica 3

4 of 3676

Vital MX member Mxjamy537 87990 Mxjamy537 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/87990/avatar/c50_4A17DBC7_DAA9_456D_B09B_D36F82CACA2D_1648753243.jpg?1648752707 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mxjamy537,87990/all 03/31/22 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mxjamy537,87990/setup
CR125 22 HRC Replica
CR125 22 HRC Replica CR125 22 HRC Replica CR125 22 HRC Replica CR125 22 HRC Replica CR125 22 HRC Replica CR125 22 HRC Replica CR125 22 HRC Replica CR125 22 HRC Replica CR125 22 HRC Replica CR125 22 HRC Replica CR125 22 HRC Replica CR125 22 HRC Replica
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2003
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic Other TX Race gen 2 restyle TX Race gen 2 restyle
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Seat Other TX race TX race
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Other Tusk Tusk
Exhaust Scalvini
Clutch Hinson
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other Lectron H series carb. All titanium hardware Lectron H series carb. All titanium hardware
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Kayaba Technical Touch KYB A Kit Technical Touch KYB A Kit
Rear Shock Kayaba Technical Touch KYB A Kit. Titanium spring. Technical Touch KYB A Kit. Titanium spring.
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Moto Stuff
Brake Rotors Moto Stuff
Oils/Lubes Maxima
3 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest