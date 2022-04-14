CR125 22 HRC Replica

- 1
- 223
- 0
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2003
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Throttle Jockey
|Plastic
|Other
|TX Race gen 2 restyle
|TX Race gen 2 restyle
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|ASV
|Brake Lever
|ASV
|Seat
|Other
|TX race
|TX race
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Shifter
|Other
|Tusk
|Tusk
|Exhaust
|Scalvini
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Lectron H series carb. All titanium hardware
|Lectron H series carb. All titanium hardware
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Technical Touch KYB A Kit
|Technical Touch KYB A Kit
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Technical Touch KYB A Kit. Titanium spring.
|Technical Touch KYB A Kit. Titanium spring.
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Moto Stuff
|Brake Rotors
|Moto Stuff
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
Wolfey
4/14/2022 11:15 AM
TxT0RKiT
4/11/2022 8:53 PM
j368
4/14/2022 2:37 PM