2015 Yamaha YZ125 2

Mr.Rogers828
5/31/2023 6:12am
Model Year
2015
Brand
Yamaha
Model
YZ
Engine Size
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
Plastic
Acerbis
Handlebar
Other
Grips
Other
Clutch Lever
Works Connection
Seat
Other
Footpegs
Other
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Clutch
GYTR
Tires
Pirelli
Oils Lubes
Yamalube
This bike build started with the seat cover. I’ve seen other Bradshaw throwback bikes like this and dreamed of getting one myself. I found a red one industries seat cover on eBay for like 15 bucks so I bought it with this build in mind. Years later I ended up finding a decent deal on this bike. Was originally bought in Washington on a last minute 125 dream race impulse buy. That guy sold it to his buddy and neither of them really rode it besides around the house after that first initial race. On the ride home I ordered white acerbis plastics and a white gas tank for it. After I picked it up and immediately put the seat cover on and designed the graphics. After tearing into the bike a little I realized they had a boyesen rad valve in it and it already came with a pro circuit exhaust system for it. I ordered a ryan villopotto spec pro circuit exhaust for it pretty soon after getting it. A couple months later I bought lightspeed engine mounts and exhaust mount for it to reduce vibrations. After riding it a couple times I realized I liked my Yz250f suspension a little better. The next winter I bought 2020 Yz250f front end (forks, wheel, brake system, triple clamps). I read an article on mxa about swapping the rear swingarm to an 09 4 stroke Yamaha swingarm. I ended up doing that a couple months later. I then found a fmf factory fatty and a 2.1 titanium silencer on eBay that was only used once. Planning on updating the wheel setup to a set of hubs I got from a factory bike. One is from Ferrandis the other is from Cooper.

