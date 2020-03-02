+ Add Your Bike
Fasthouse Still Smokin' YZ125

2 of 3130

Model Year 2006
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics SKDA
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Other
Piston Vertex
Ignition Other
Air Filter Other
Engine Mods Tom Morgan
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods Factory Connection
Tires Dunlop
Rims Other
Hubs Other
Sprockets Other
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Hondaline
