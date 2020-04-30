+ Add Your Bike
2018.5 450 SX-F FE #973

2 of 3203

2018.5 450 SX-F FE #973
Model Year 2019
Brand KTM
Model SX-F
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics 180 Decals
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Renthal
Brake Lever Renthal
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other
Fork WP
Rear Shock WP
Suspension Mods PR2
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Kite
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Brembo
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Motomaster
Oils/Lubes Other
