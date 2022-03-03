Yz250f 2 stroke conversion

- 1
- 62
- 0
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
2 of 3622
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2017
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZF
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Cycra
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Seat
|Guts
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Rekluse
|Piston
|Vertex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Boysesen
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Suspension Mods
|Factory Connection
|Tires
|Other
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Other
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|I started with a 2017 yz250f rolling chassis. Vapor blasted everything. Added all new bearings and seals. Stuffed a 2018 yz250 motor in it. Fabricated multiple engine mounts. And fabricated the intake to work with the 4 stroke air box.
thatswhathappens
3/3/2022 1:11 PM
McBain318
3/3/2022 1:33 PM
MotoRoss678
3/2/2022 10:20 AM
McBain318
3/2/2022 11:13 AM