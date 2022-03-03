+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

Yz250f 2 stroke conversion 4

2 of 3622

Vital MX member McBain318 87753 McBain318 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/McBain318,87753/all 03/02/22 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/McBain318,87753/setup 2
Yz250f 2 stroke conversion
Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion Yz250f 2 stroke conversion
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2017
Brand Yamaha
Model YZF
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Cycra
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Guts
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Rekluse
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Boysesen
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods Factory Connection
Tires Other
Rims Excel
Sprockets Other
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info I started with a 2017 yz250f rolling chassis. Vapor blasted everything. Added all new bearings and seals. Stuffed a 2018 yz250 motor in it. Fabricated multiple engine mounts. And fabricated the intake to work with the 4 stroke air box.
4 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest