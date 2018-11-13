+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

Marko Slana's Honda CR125R "two smoker"

1 of 2751

Vital MX member Marko Slana 55102 Marko Slana https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/55102/avatar/c50_615_1542119510.jpg?1542119202 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Marko-Slana,55102/all 12/03/16 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Marko-Slana,55102/setup
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2004
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Pro Taper
Brake Lever Renthal
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust DEP
Clutch Wiseco
Piston Vertex
Cam Other
Ignition Vortex
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps RG3
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Tires Bridgestone
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Other
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Motul
Additional Info Compeet rebuilt
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

DEALS

The Latest