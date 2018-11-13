Marko Slana's Honda CR125R "two smoker"

- 6
- 3,476
- 0
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2004
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Pro Taper
|Brake Lever
|Renthal
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|DEP
|Clutch
|Wiseco
|Piston
|Vertex
|Cam
|Other
|Ignition
|Vortex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|RG3
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Other
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|Oils/Lubes
|Motul
|Additional Info
|Compeet rebuilt