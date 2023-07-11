First Look

Beta Racing's long-awaited 450 motocross bike has finally been announced for sale! Ahead of the machine's racing debut in the USA, at Anaheim 1 January 2024, the bike is listed as being available in December of this year. To make the homologation rule for AMA racing, the Italian manufacturer has to make 400 units available for purchase. Learn more below.

Press Release | Beta’s prototype testing has been going on for more than 4 years and the manufacturer from Florence, Italy is ready to release the production model to the masses, the wait is over for the all-new 2024 450 RX Motocross model!

Beta has kept no secrets in their desire to chase the world of motocross, with the early USA introduction of the 300 RX 2-stroke model in 2021 about the same time as the first shots were taken of the prototype 450 RX 4-stroke model racing in the MXGP championship. It is officially the first four-stroke motocross bike built by Beta, the 450 RX model was designed to carry on the Beta tradition of Rideability. To offer a ride that is more forgiving while still providing performance that will encourage aggressive riding.

The design is completely new from the ground up. The frame, engine, and all other components are of the highest level of performance and lightness. Beta motorcycles are hand-built in Florence, Italy, and have been for more than 115 years. The team of engineers are everyday riders and understand the values that a motocross rider is looking for.

Features: MX chassis and frame, aluminum sub-frame, sleek rear fender and side panels, KYB 48mm front forks and 50mm rear shock, Maxxis tires, five-speed transmission, wet diaphragm style clutch, blue anodized Excel rims, red anodized dual material rear sprocket, extra wide machined aluminum footpegs with stainless steel pins, and included customized bike stand and four different throttle pulleys to customize throttle response.