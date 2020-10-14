+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

CRF150R

CRF150R
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2007
Brand Honda
Model CRF
Engine Size 150
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other
Piston ProX
Cam Hot Cams
Additional Info The complete bike build can be found here. https://m.vitalmx.com/forums/Bike-Builds,46/CRF-150R-wife-bike,1380677
