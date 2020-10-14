- 10
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2007
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CRF
|Engine Size
|150
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Seat
|Other
|Piston
|ProX
|Cam
|Hot Cams
|Additional Info
|The complete bike build can be found here. https://m.vitalmx.com/forums/Bike-Builds,46/CRF-150R-wife-bike,1380677