2022 KTM 250 EXC-F

|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2022
|Brand
|KTM
|Model
|Other
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Kutvek
|Keystone Serie - Sand
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Sand
|Grips
|ODI
|Seat
|Other
|Kutvek
|Exhaust
|Akrapovic
|Tires
|Maxxis
|Additional Info
|Acerbis parts : -Plastics kit -Engine protection -Skid plate -Fork shoe cover -Disc cover -Teketmagnet swingarm -Chain guide -Handguards -Headlight -Exhaust protection