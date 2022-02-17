+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

2022 KTM 250 EXC-F

2022 KTM 250 EXC-F
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2022
Brand KTM
Model Other
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Kutvek Keystone Serie - Sand
Plastic Acerbis Sand
Grips ODI
Seat Other Kutvek
Exhaust Akrapovic
Tires Maxxis
Additional Info Acerbis parts : -Plastics kit -Engine protection -Skid plate -Fork shoe cover -Disc cover -Teketmagnet swingarm -Chain guide -Handguards -Headlight -Exhaust protection
