|Graphics
|Throttle Jockey
|
|
|Plastic
|Other
|
|
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|
|
|Grips
|Renthal
|
|
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|
|
|Seat
|Other
|with Throttle Jockey seat cover
|Footpegs
|Other
|
|
|Exhaust
|FMF
|
|
|Clutch
|Other
|
|
|Piston
|Vertex
|
|
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|
|
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|
|
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|
|
|Fork
|Showa
|kashima and dlc coated (and with kyb logo ^^)
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|kashima coated body and candy red spring
|Tires
|Dunlop
|
|
|Rims
|D.I.D
|
|
|Hubs
|Other
|OEM coated
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|
|
|Chain
|Renthal
|
|
|Brakes
|Nissin
|with HRC brake fluid cover
|Brake Pads
|Renthal
|
|
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|with CRM carbon disc guard
|Oils/Lubes
|Motul
|
|
jmc2
3/13/2019 6:36 PM
Very nice.
Shaun_Powelson
3/13/2019 5:40 PM
Wow, that is one bad bitch right there! Super badass, clean, & tasteful build. Impressive for sure, well done.
b8res
3/13/2019 3:04 PM
Very nice, cleanly done, not over the top with excessive bling..
Donovan759
3/13/2019 1:57 PM
Wow.. really nice bike!
ledger
2/16/2019 2:04 PM
Nice bike !!