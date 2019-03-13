+ Add Your Bike
Honda CR 125 2005 (factory replica) 5

Model Year 2005
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic Other
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever ARC
Seat Other with Throttle Jockey seat cover with Throttle Jockey seat cover
Footpegs Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Other
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Showa kashima and dlc coated (and with kyb logo ^^) kashima and dlc coated (and with kyb logo ^^)
Rear Shock Kayaba kashima coated body and candy red spring kashima coated body and candy red spring
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other OEM coated OEM coated
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Brakes Nissin with HRC brake fluid cover with HRC brake fluid cover
Brake Pads Renthal
Brake Rotors Other with CRM carbon disc guard with CRM carbon disc guard
Oils/Lubes Motul
