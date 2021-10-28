2021 YZ250 2 Stroke

|Graphics
|HbMotoCo Full custom graphics kit
|Plastic
|Cycra
|Power Flow
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Twinwall 927 with custom bar pad
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Full waffle
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Elite Perch
|Brake Lever
|Works Connection
|Seat
|SDG
|Custom logos and emblem
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Also dressed with FCP titanium pins and Scar Billet titanium peg mounts
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|Bill's Pipes
|Cone look pipe with carbon mx02 silencer
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Full billetproof kit
|Piston
|Vertex
|Triple Clamps
|Xtrig
|with Phds bar mount system and ti bolts
|Fork
|Kayaba
|DLC coated lowers, Anodized Uppers, carbon fork guards and titanium hardware
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Xtrig Preload adjuster, RCS titanium spring, TiNi coated shock shaft
|Suspension Mods
|Enzo
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|A60
|Hubs
|Kite
|Pro Billet
|Sprockets
|Other
|Dirttricks Zirconium sprocket
|Chain
|Renthal
|R1 Gold chain
|Brakes
|Moto Stuff
|280mm front rotor with relocating bracket
|Brake Rotors
|Moto Stuff
|Additional Info
|This Build took a little over a year and eight months with close to $30,000 invested in this beautiful machine. With every bolt being replaced with ti. and with every carbon piece you can buy, This bike is also unbelievably light. weighing just under 200lbs. Engine cases, frame and swingarm, and brakes have all been cerakoted for a durable and sick addition to the build.
Yz229
10/28/2021 6:57 PM