+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

2021 YZ250 2 Stroke 1

1 of 3529

Vital MX member JakeGivens47 86506 JakeGivens47 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JakeGivens47,86506/all 10/26/21 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JakeGivens47,86506/setup
2021 YZ250 2 Stroke
2021 YZ250 2 Stroke 2021 YZ250 2 Stroke 2021 YZ250 2 Stroke 2021 YZ250 2 Stroke 2021 YZ250 2 Stroke 2021 YZ250 2 Stroke 2021 YZ250 2 Stroke 2021 YZ250 2 Stroke 2021 YZ250 2 Stroke 2021 YZ250 2 Stroke 2021 YZ250 2 Stroke
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2011
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other HbMotoCo Full custom graphics kit HbMotoCo Full custom graphics kit
Plastic Cycra Power Flow Power Flow
Handlebar Renthal Twinwall 927 with custom bar pad Twinwall 927 with custom bar pad
Grips Pro Taper Full waffle Full waffle
Clutch Lever Works Connection Elite Perch Elite Perch
Brake Lever Works Connection
Seat SDG Custom logos and emblem Custom logos and emblem
Footpegs Raptor Also dressed with FCP titanium pins and Scar Billet titanium peg mounts Also dressed with FCP titanium pins and Scar Billet titanium peg mounts
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Bill's Pipes Cone look pipe with carbon mx02 silencer Cone look pipe with carbon mx02 silencer
Clutch Hinson Full billetproof kit Full billetproof kit
Piston Vertex
Triple Clamps Xtrig with Phds bar mount system and ti bolts with Phds bar mount system and ti bolts
Fork Kayaba DLC coated lowers, Anodized Uppers, carbon fork guards and titanium hardware DLC coated lowers, Anodized Uppers, carbon fork guards and titanium hardware
Rear Shock Kayaba Xtrig Preload adjuster, RCS titanium spring, TiNi coated shock shaft Xtrig Preload adjuster, RCS titanium spring, TiNi coated shock shaft
Suspension Mods Enzo
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel A60 A60
Hubs Kite Pro Billet Pro Billet
Sprockets Other Dirttricks Zirconium sprocket Dirttricks Zirconium sprocket
Chain Renthal R1 Gold chain R1 Gold chain
Brakes Moto Stuff 280mm front rotor with relocating bracket 280mm front rotor with relocating bracket
Brake Rotors Moto Stuff
Additional Info This Build took a little over a year and eight months with close to $30,000 invested in this beautiful machine. With every bolt being replaced with ti. and with every carbon piece you can buy, This bike is also unbelievably light. weighing just under 200lbs. Engine cases, frame and swingarm, and brakes have all been cerakoted for a durable and sick addition to the build.
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest