KTM 150 "SXS"

Model Year 2013
Brand KTM
Model SX
Engine Size 150
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Other http://www.motosticker.eu/ http://www.motosticker.eu/
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Other Neken Neken
Grips Renthal
Seat Other Selle Dalla Valle Selle Dalla Valle
Exhaust Other BUD HGS BUD HGS
Piston Vertex
Ignition Other KTM EXC Stator/FW
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other Ported by KJ Ported by KJ
Fork WP SXS, Twin chamber, DLC coating SXS, Twin chamber, DLC coating
Rear Shock WP TRAX TRAX
Tires Dunlop
Chain DID
Brakes Brembo
Oils/Lubes Castrol
Additional Info Build thread in bike builds section: https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Bike-Builds,46/2013-KTM-150-SX-resurrection,1335004?page=1
