Boyesen

YZ250 2006

YZ250 2006
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2006
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other MH MH
Plastic Polisport stadium plate Cycra stadium plate Cycra
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Other
Piston Other
Air Filter Other
Fork Kayaba TK works TK works
Rear Shock Kayaba TK works TK works
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets Other
Chain Other
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Motomaster
Oils/Lubes Motul
Additional Info More cerakoted...
