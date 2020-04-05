Okay, I'll 'fess up. I don't go looking for crash photos, but on the other hand, when they're there to be collected, I can't/won't shy away from collecting them. For some, they might represent a momentary blip on their radar. For others, they could have a big affect on their career. My job is to document what I see at the races.

I had one rider earlier this year who was less than pleased that I'd posted a photo on Instagram showing contact between himself and another rider just before a crash. I get that it might not be a highlight moment that they'd want to preserve, but I'm also not here to be their PR people.

I'm generally most often focused where I expect peak action (and style) to be. That's generally not where you'll find the crash shots. But over my time at Vital, here's a batch of photos from when gravity is about to have its way with some of the best riders in the sport. Let's dive into part one.

This was a big one for Aaron Plessinger in Salt Lake City.







