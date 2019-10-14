+ Add Your Bike
2008 Suzuki RM 125 Factory Replica 2

Model Year 2008
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Seat Other
Exhaust Other
Clutch Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Oils/Lubes Motul
Additional Info All new unique 2008 Suzuki RM 125 with updated components
