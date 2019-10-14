- 18
- 5,966
- 6
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2008
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Seat
|Other
|Exhaust
|Other
|Clutch
|Other
|Ignition
|Other
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Oils/Lubes
|Motul
|Additional Info
|All new unique 2008 Suzuki RM 125 with updated components
b8res
10/14/2019 10:47 AM
sexy!
sandman768
10/13/2019 4:49 PM
Very nice👍