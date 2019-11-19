+ Add Your Bike
Top-Tier: Yz250 Black Dragon Build 3

Model Year 2016
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Made by Throttle Syndicate Made by Throttle Syndicate
Plastic Other Full Plastic Restyle Kit; Including restyled tank and Airbox Full Plastic Restyle Kit; Including restyled tank and Airbox
Handlebar Renthal Windham bend Windham bend
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Works Connection Pro Perch Assembly Pro Perch Assembly
Brake Lever Works Connection Pro Circuit Pro Circuit
Seat Other Custom Black '99 YOT cover w/ Adidas 3 stripe via Throttle Syndicate Custom Black '99 YOT cover w/ Adidas 3 stripe via Throttle Syndicate
Footpegs Scar Titanium Pro Pegs 58mm Sold by WC, fabricated by SCAR Titanium Pro Pegs 58mm Sold by WC, fabricated by SCAR
Shifter Hammerhead Billet Extended Red shift tip Billet Extended Red shift tip
Exhaust Other Dutch Power Racing Cone Pipe, Buffed, Hobby torched welds + Hi-temp Hi Gloss Cerakoted Dutch Power Racing Cone Pipe, Buffed, Hobby torched welds + Hi-temp Hi Gloss Cerakoted
Clutch Hinson Complete Clutch Kit Complete Clutch Kit
Piston Wiseco GP Piston GP Piston
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Triple Clamps Pro Circuit +-5mm Offset +-5mm Offset
Fork Kayaba Full Racetech Kit internals, Gold valves etc. Full Racetech Kit internals, Gold valves etc.
Rear Shock Kayaba Full Racetech Kit internals, Gold valves etc. Full Racetech Kit internals, Gold valves etc.
Suspension Mods Race Tech All Ti-nitride composite coatings, Stage III Anno and powder coating done by SGB Racing All Ti-nitride composite coatings, Stage III Anno and powder coating done by SGB Racing
Tires Michelin Starcross 5 Medium Rear Starcross 5 Medium Front Starcross 5 Medium Rear Starcross 5 Medium Front
Rims Excel A60 Rims A60 Rims
Hubs Other Haan Wheels Custom ordered from Holland Haan Wheels Custom ordered from Holland
Sprockets Talon Pro Lite 51T Rear 14T Front Pro Lite 51T Rear 14T Front
Chain DID D.I.D 520 Mx Black/Gold Chain D.I.D 520 Mx Black/Gold Chain
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Galfer Oversized 270mm Oversized 270mm
Oils/Lubes Motul VP T-2 VP T-2
Additional Info Complete parts list: Haan Wheels A60 Rims Pro Pegs 58mm Titanium Footpegs Dutch Power Racing (DPR) Handmade Cone Pipe w/ Clear Cerakote w/ Fabricated Carbon fiber Expansion chamber mount Pro circuit 304 Silencer Throttle Syndicate (N-Style) custom ‘99 YOT graphics + seat cover Pro Carbon Fiber chain guide Pro Carbon Carbon Rear Rotor Guard LightSpeed Carbon skid Plate LightSpeed Carbon rear caliper Guard Lightspeed front brake cable clamp Pro Circult +-5mm offset Triple Clamps Hard Anodized Silver (Raw) Fork Tubes Ti-ni composite coated fork Stauncheons Ti-ni composite coated rear shock shaft Hard anodized black shock body Hard anodized bronze rear linkage shock/linkage components Hard Anodized Black Fork Lugs Racetech Gold Valves, Respring + Revalve Core Braided Brake Lines Galfer 270mm Front Rotor michelin starcross 5 tire Renthal Oversized Windham Bend Bar w/ Red+White super cross Bar pad Works connection elite clutch perch/Lever ODI Troy Lee Designs Grip (Soft) Pro Taper Aluminum Throttle Tube w/ Bearing Works Connection Steering stem Nut Works connection Hour Meter Works connection Front brake reservoir Cap Works connection billet Rear Brake reservoir cap Pro Circuit Forged Brake Lever Light Speed Carbon Front Brake Line Clamp Motion Pro Wheel Locks Works Connection Valve Stem Caps Boyesen clutch cover, Magnesium Boyesen stator cover, Magnesium Boyesen Water Pump Cover/Impeller, Magnesium Hinson Clutch Plates/Fibers/Springs Wiseco Piston Hammerhead Billet rear Brake pedal w/ snake Hammerhead oversized Billet shift lever Hammerhead rear brake clevis Vforce V3 Reeds/Intake Twin air Filter Cage Pro circuit axle blocks D.I.D. 520MX gold chain Talon Pro Lite Sprocket 51 tooth Talon Engineering 14 tooth front sprocket Extreme carbon rear mud flap
