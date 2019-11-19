|Graphics
|Made by Throttle Syndicate
|Plastic
|Other
|Full Plastic Restyle Kit; Including restyled tank and Airbox
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Windham bend
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Pro Perch Assembly
|Brake Lever
|Works Connection
|Pro Circuit
|Seat
|Other
|Custom Black '99 YOT cover w/ Adidas 3 stripe via Throttle Syndicate
|Footpegs
|Scar
|Titanium Pro Pegs 58mm Sold by WC, fabricated by SCAR
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Billet Extended Red shift tip
|Exhaust
|Other
|Dutch Power Racing Cone Pipe, Buffed, Hobby torched welds + Hi-temp Hi Gloss Cerakoted
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Complete Clutch Kit
|Piston
|Wiseco
|GP Piston
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Triple Clamps
|Pro Circuit
|+-5mm Offset
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Full Racetech Kit internals, Gold valves etc.
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Full Racetech Kit internals, Gold valves etc.
|Suspension Mods
|Race Tech
|All Ti-nitride composite coatings, Stage III Anno and powder coating done by SGB Racing
|Tires
|Michelin
|Starcross 5 Medium Rear Starcross 5 Medium Front
|Rims
|Excel
|A60 Rims
|Hubs
|Other
|Haan Wheels Custom ordered from Holland
|Sprockets
|Talon
|Pro Lite 51T Rear 14T Front
|Chain
|DID
|D.I.D 520 Mx Black/Gold Chain
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Oversized 270mm
|Oils/Lubes
|Motul
|VP T-2
|Additional Info
|Complete parts list:
Haan Wheels
A60 Rims
Pro Pegs 58mm Titanium Footpegs
Dutch Power Racing (DPR) Handmade Cone Pipe w/ Clear Cerakote w/ Fabricated Carbon fiber Expansion chamber mount
Pro circuit 304 Silencer
Throttle Syndicate (N-Style) custom ‘99 YOT graphics + seat cover
Pro Carbon Fiber chain guide
Pro Carbon Carbon Rear Rotor Guard
LightSpeed Carbon skid Plate
LightSpeed Carbon rear caliper Guard
Lightspeed front brake cable clamp
Pro Circult +-5mm offset Triple Clamps
Hard Anodized Silver (Raw) Fork Tubes
Ti-ni composite coated fork Stauncheons
Ti-ni composite coated rear shock shaft
Hard anodized black shock body
Hard anodized bronze rear linkage shock/linkage components
Hard Anodized Black Fork Lugs
Racetech Gold Valves, Respring + Revalve
Core Braided Brake Lines
Galfer 270mm Front Rotor
michelin starcross 5 tire
Renthal Oversized Windham Bend Bar w/ Red+White super cross Bar pad
Works connection elite clutch perch/Lever
ODI Troy Lee Designs Grip (Soft)
Pro Taper Aluminum Throttle Tube w/ Bearing
Works Connection Steering stem Nut
Works connection Hour Meter
Works connection Front brake reservoir Cap
Works connection billet Rear Brake reservoir cap
Pro Circuit Forged Brake Lever
Light Speed Carbon Front Brake Line Clamp
Motion Pro Wheel Locks
Works Connection Valve Stem Caps
Boyesen clutch cover, Magnesium
Boyesen stator cover, Magnesium
Boyesen Water Pump Cover/Impeller, Magnesium
Hinson Clutch Plates/Fibers/Springs
Wiseco Piston
Hammerhead Billet rear Brake pedal w/ snake
Hammerhead oversized Billet shift lever
Hammerhead rear brake clevis
Vforce V3 Reeds/Intake
Twin air Filter Cage
Pro circuit axle blocks
D.I.D. 520MX gold chain
Talon Pro Lite Sprocket 51 tooth
Talon Engineering 14 tooth front sprocket
Extreme carbon rear mud flap
Zesiger 112
11/19/2019 4:01 PM
Called it lol!
matgeo22
11/16/2019 7:58 PM
Sick! Bike of the week for sure 👌🏼
Elite2StrokeSteeze
11/16/2019 8:04 PM
Haha thanks, that’s what I’m shooting for!