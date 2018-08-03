+ Add Your Bike
Flo Yellow RM250

Deplorable781
02/27/18
Model Year 2004
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Motopro Graphics
Plastic Acerbis RMZ front end, trimmed side panels RMZ front end, trimmed side panels
Handlebar Pro Taper KTM Stock bend KTM Stock bend
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever ASV Shorty Shorty
Brake Lever ASV Shorty Shorty
Seat SDG Magik seat cover Magik seat cover
Footpegs Raptor 2015 KTM 2015 KTM
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust FMF TurbineCore2 silencer TurbineCore2 silencer
Clutch Hinson
Piston Wiseco YZ 808 YZ 808
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Triple Clamps Ride Engineering
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Factory Connection
Tires Michelin
Rims Excel
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Sunline Team RCH, BT20 rear Team RCH, BT20 rear
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Galfer Oversized front Oversized front
Oils/Lubes Hondaline
Additional Info TM Designwerks Slide N’ Glide kit, Unabiker radiator guards, Samco radiator hoses, Lightspeed frames guards, Lightspeed glide plate, FMF Gnarly pipe, Moose E-Line pipe guard, Mettec titanium fasteners throughout, custom mounted Acerbis X-Brake front disc guard, Acerbis X-Force handguards, Ride Engineering 4mm offset bar mounts, custom mounted titanium Hammerhead brake tip, Clarke fuel tank, TMV 9 oz. FWW, cylinder ported for bottom end, Core SS brake lines, MX Bonz axle blocks, Boyesen clutch and stator covers, Boyesen Supercooler water pump
The Latest