Flo Yellow RM250

|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2004
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Motopro Graphics
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|RMZ front end, trimmed side panels
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|KTM Stock bend
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|ASV
|Shorty
|Brake Lever
|ASV
|Shorty
|Seat
|SDG
|Magik seat cover
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|2015 KTM
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|FMF
|TurbineCore2 silencer
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Wiseco
|YZ 808
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Triple Clamps
|Ride Engineering
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Factory Connection
|Tires
|Michelin
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Talon
|Sprockets
|Sunline
|Team RCH, BT20 rear
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|Braking
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Oversized front
|Oils/Lubes
|Hondaline
|Additional Info
|TM Designwerks Slide N’ Glide kit, Unabiker radiator guards, Samco radiator hoses, Lightspeed frames guards, Lightspeed glide plate, FMF Gnarly pipe, Moose E-Line pipe guard, Mettec titanium fasteners throughout, custom mounted Acerbis X-Brake front disc guard, Acerbis X-Force handguards, Ride Engineering 4mm offset bar mounts, custom mounted titanium Hammerhead brake tip, Clarke fuel tank, TMV 9 oz. FWW, cylinder ported for bottom end, Core SS brake lines, MX Bonz axle blocks, Boyesen clutch and stator covers, Boyesen Supercooler water pump