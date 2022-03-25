+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

2019 Suzuki RM-Z450

2019 Suzuki RM-Z450
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2019
Brand Suzuki
Model RM-Z
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Exhaust FMF
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake FMF
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Factory Connection
Tires Dunlop
Rims Other
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Maxima
