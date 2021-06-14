2013 KTM 150sx Gulf x2

- 0
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2013
|Brand
|KTM
|Model
|SX
|Engine Size
|150
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|Cycra
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Torc1
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Vertex
|Fork
|WP
|Rear Shock
|Ohlins
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Hubs
|Talon
|Sprockets
|Talon
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Brembo
|Additional Info
|Carb fitted with STIC and JD jets, Core brake lines, Ti bolts throughout, PC lowering link, Talon Carbon hubs, SXS cylinder head, CRF front brake mc, Suzuki RM throttle and cable, ZRT dual bearing throttle tube, Scalvini carbon silencer. SDV seat cover, Samco radiator hoses, WC axle blocks.