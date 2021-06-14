+ Add Your Bike
2013 KTM 150sx Gulf x2

Model Year 2013
Brand KTM
Model SX
Engine Size 150
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic Cycra
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Torc1
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Piston Vertex
Fork WP
Rear Shock Ohlins
Tires Dunlop
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Talon
Chain DID
Brakes Brembo
Additional Info Carb fitted with STIC and JD jets, Core brake lines, Ti bolts throughout, PC lowering link, Talon Carbon hubs, SXS cylinder head, CRF front brake mc, Suzuki RM throttle and cable, ZRT dual bearing throttle tube, Scalvini carbon silencer. SDV seat cover, Samco radiator hoses, WC axle blocks.
