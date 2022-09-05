1994 CR250 Honda of Troy Replica (@moto_envy)

- 5
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1994
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Brake Lever
|Sunline
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|IMS
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Other
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Pro Circuit
|Fork
|Other
|Rear Shock
|Other
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Bel-Ray
|Additional Info
|Thank you to user (https://www.vitalmx.com/community/smiffnutz,31876/setup,78206) for the inspiration. Seeing your 125 is the reason I built this 250.
