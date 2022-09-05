1994 CR250 Honda of Troy Replica (@moto_envy)

+ Add Your Bike
1994 CR250 Honda of Troy Replica
Model Year 1994
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever Sunline
Seat Other
Footpegs IMS
Shifter Other
Exhaust Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Pro Circuit
Fork Other
Rear Shock Other
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Bel-Ray
Additional Info Thank you to user (https://www.vitalmx.com/community/smiffnutz,31876/setup,78206) for the inspiration. Seeing your 125 is the reason I built this 250.
