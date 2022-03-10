+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

2011 RM-Z 450 1

Bike of the Day 10/3/2022
Bike of the Day 10/3/2022
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2011
Brand Suzuki
Model RM-Z
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Magura
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Guts
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Yoshimura
Clutch Rekluse
Piston Vertex
Cam Hot Cams
Ignition Vortex
Air Filter DT1
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Yoshimura
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Other
Chain Renthal
Brakes Brembo
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Bel-Ray
1 comment
