1 of 2516
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2004
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Other
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Sunline
|Brake Lever
|Sunline
|Seat
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Pro Circuit
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Engine Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Triple Clamps
|Pro Circuit
|Fork
|Other
|Rear Shock
|Other
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Brakes
|Other
Mark_Chillzone
12/21/2016 8:30 PM
Where did you find the carbon fiber ignition cover from? Thanks
AlexMX914
1/18/2018 12:23 PM
You can find a carbon fiber ignition cover for 03-07 KX125 on http://www.italian-carbon.com/en/product/23/ignitioncover.html