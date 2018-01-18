+ Add Your Bike
PRO CIRCUIT KX 125 2

Vital MX member Brently244
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2004
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Other
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Sunline
Brake Lever Sunline
Seat Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Piston Pro Circuit
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Pro Circuit
Triple Clamps Pro Circuit
Fork Other
Rear Shock Other
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Brakes Other
2 comments

  • Mark_Chillzone

    12/21/2016 8:30 PM

    Where did you find the carbon fiber ignition cover from? Thanks

  • AlexMX914

    1/18/2018 12:23 PM

    You can find a carbon fiber ignition cover for 03-07 KX125 on http://www.italian-carbon.com/en/product/23/ignitioncover.html

The Latest