Boyesen

2007 Yamaha YZ250

1 of 3719

2007 Yamaha YZ250
2007 Yamaha YZ250
YES I know. New cable will be re-routed after carb is tuned.
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2007
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Other
Handlebar Fasst
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever ASV
Seat Guts
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Rekluse
Piston Vertex
Engine Mods Other
Suspension Mods Race Tech
Tires Bridgestone
Rims Other
Brakes Other
