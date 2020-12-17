1995 Jeremy McGrath Replica/Tribute CR250R

- 6
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1994
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Throttle Jockey
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Brake Lever
|Motion Pro
|Seat
|Guts
|Footpegs
|IMS
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Other
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|ProX
|Fork
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Race Tech
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Hubs
|Other
|DUBYA WHEEL
|DUBYA WHEEL
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Additional Info
|1994 CR250R built to be a Jeremy McGrath Replica/Tribute bike.
burn1986
12/17/2020 12:36 PM