Boyesen

1995 Jeremy McGrath Replica/Tribute CR250R 1

1 of 3366

1995 Jeremy McGrath Replica/Tribute CR250R
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1994
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever Motion Pro
Seat Guts
Footpegs IMS
Shifter Other
Exhaust Other
Clutch Other
Piston ProX
Fork Showa
Suspension Mods Race Tech
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other DUBYA WHEEL DUBYA WHEEL
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Other
Brake Pads EBC
Additional Info 1994 CR250R built to be a Jeremy McGrath Replica/Tribute bike.
1 comment
