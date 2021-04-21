2004 CR125R Ice Tuned

- 10
1 of 3451
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2004
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|SKDA
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Tires
|Other
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|Oils/Lubes
|Hondaline
|Additional Info
|Cool bike that I restored with as many new parts as possible.
ryerickson264
3/30/2021 5:54 AM