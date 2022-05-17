+ Add Your Bike
2001 Honda CR125R
Model Year 2001
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Polisport 2020 CRF front number plate, front fender, and 2015 CRF fork guards (red) 2020 CRF front number plate, front fender, and 2015 CRF fork guards (red)
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Pro Taper
Brake Lever Pro Taper
Seat Guts Thrill Seekers Seat Cover Thrill Seekers Seat Cover
Footpegs IMS Holographic Cerakoted Holographic Cerakoted
Shifter Other
Exhaust Scalvini Raw Steel Pipe and carbon fiber exhaust Raw Steel Pipe and carbon fiber exhaust
Clutch Tusk OEM components with Tusk pack OEM components with Tusk pack
Piston Vertex Micro Slick skirt and titanium ceramic coating on top Micro Slick skirt and titanium ceramic coating on top
Air Filter Uni
Air Intake Other MX Bonz sealing mod MX Bonz sealing mod
Engine Mods Other Ported w/ new sleeve, lectron carb, hot rods crank, swedetech exhaust flange, phathead cylinder head Ported w/ new sleeve, lectron carb, hot rods crank, swedetech exhaust flange, phathead cylinder head
Triple Clamps Other filed down and powdercoated filed down and powdercoated
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Other
Rims Other
Hubs Other filed down and powdercoated filed down and powdercoated
Sprockets Supersprox
Chain RK
Brakes Nissin cerakoted cerakoted
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Braking Core Moto braided lines Core Moto braided lines
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info Cerakoting and Powdercoating down by myself, with exception to the Frame done by Powderhouse in Houston TX. 2004 CR125 Subframe, Airbox and 2002 Gas tank to fit polisport restyle kit.
