2001 Honda CR125R

|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Polisport
|2020 CRF front number plate, front fender, and 2015 CRF fork guards (red)
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Pro Taper
|Brake Lever
|Pro Taper
|Seat
|Guts
|Thrill Seekers Seat Cover
|Footpegs
|IMS
|Holographic Cerakoted
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Scalvini
|Raw Steel Pipe and carbon fiber exhaust
|Clutch
|Tusk
|OEM components with Tusk pack
|Piston
|Vertex
|Micro Slick skirt and titanium ceramic coating on top
|Air Filter
|Uni
|Air Intake
|Other
|MX Bonz sealing mod
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Ported w/ new sleeve, lectron carb, hot rods crank, swedetech exhaust flange, phathead cylinder head
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|filed down and powdercoated
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Tires
|Other
|Rims
|Other
|Hubs
|Other
|filed down and powdercoated
|Sprockets
|Supersprox
|Chain
|RK
|Brakes
|Nissin
|cerakoted
|Brake Pads
|Braking
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|Core Moto braided lines
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|Cerakoting and Powdercoating down by myself, with exception to the Frame done by Powderhouse in Houston TX. 2004 CR125 Subframe, Airbox and 2002 Gas tank to fit polisport restyle kit.
BAD10
5/17/2022 12:41 PM
Waylon Jennings
5/17/2022 4:44 PM