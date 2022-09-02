+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

2002 CR125

Vital MX member Anthony Shinol
2002 CR125
Model Year 2002
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Flu Designs
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Other
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other
Footpegs IMS
Shifter Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Tusk
Piston Vertex
Cam Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Pro Circuit
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Tires Dunlop
Rims Other
Hubs Other
Sprockets Vortex
Chain DID
Brakes Other
Oils/Lubes Maxima
